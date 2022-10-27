1932

I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 8th, 1932

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros.' hard-hitting chain-gang movie was a faithful adaptation of the similarly titled autobiography of Robert Elliot Burns. Paul Muni plays World War I veteran James Allen, whose plans of becoming a master architect evaporate in the cold light of economic realities. Times get really tough when he's falsely convicted of a crime and forced to work on a chain gang.

Cast

Glenda FarrellMarie Woods
Helen VinsonHelen
Noel FrancisLinda
Preston FosterPete
Allen JenkinsBarney Sykes
Berton ChurchillThe Judge

