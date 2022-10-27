I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang

Warner Bros.' hard-hitting chain-gang movie was a faithful adaptation of the similarly titled autobiography of Robert Elliot Burns. Paul Muni plays World War I veteran James Allen, whose plans of becoming a master architect evaporate in the cold light of economic realities. Times get really tough when he's falsely convicted of a crime and forced to work on a chain gang.
|Glenda Farrell
|Marie Woods
|Helen Vinson
|Helen
|Noel Francis
|Linda
|Preston Foster
|Pete
|Allen Jenkins
|Barney Sykes
|Berton Churchill
|The Judge
View Full Cast >