Not Available

I Am a Hero

  • Action
  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Hideo Suzuki is a 35-year-old mangaka assistant, whose life seem to be stuck around his exhausting but low-paying job, unfulfilled dreams, strange hallucinations and unsatisfying relationships. He sees himself as a supporting character in his own life, has low self-esteem, resulting in frustration. One day, the world as Hideo knows it is shattered by the presence of a disease that turns people into homicidal maniacs, whose first instinct is to attack and devour the nearest human.

Cast

Yo OizumiHideo Suzuki
Kasumi ArimuraHiromi Hayakari
Masami NagasawaNurse Yabu
Nana KataseTekko
Yuki YoshizawaIura
Yoshinori OkadaSango

