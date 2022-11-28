I Am a Naughty Woman

Not Available

Yeong-cheol and Ha-ni are talking at a cafe. Yeong-cheol is fond of writing so Ha-ni keeps on asking questions about it… Yeong-cheol entertains this questions while also making approaches to Ha-ni… Ha-ni seems to have a plot in mind for Yeong-cheol… The last 4 parts are complete and can be uploaded, then Ha-ni seduces Yeong-cheol who wouldn’t say anything about the story… She ties the sleeping Yeong-cheol to a chair and tells him that the story he wrote is turning into reality. Yeong-cheol couldn’t believe it…. He throws abusive words towards Ha-ni… Yeong-cheol who stubbornly said he couldn’t change his writings, and Ha-ni who wants to redeem his boyfriend and the people around her… What could their ending be?