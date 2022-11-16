I Am A Sex Addict

Not Available

The peculiarly American delight in talking about oneself is taken to extremes as a series of self-confessed sex addicts bravely discuss this dominant aspect of their lives. Intellectual weight is provided by the author Hubert Selby Jr , who achieved fame and notoriety with Last Exit to Brooklyn. He justifies an obsession with sex as an escape fromunhappiness: "Life becomes unbearable and people are always looking to get out of that pain." Among the nymphomaniacs and sado-masochists, the most touching contributions come from a hugely overweight woman who calmly recalls multiple rape - "They called me the Viking because I had such endurance" - before she became the star of such movie epics as Tons of Buns. The film is occasionally lightened by humour, as when the bondage enthusiast pulls an item from his bag of equipment: "That's my dog's collar- I don't know why it's in there!"