I AM Andreas Mikkelsen

I’m now a WRC contender driving for Volkswagen and a Red Bull athlete, I think it’s time we go under my skin. Because despite my young age, I truly have a story to tell. This summer, I sat down with a camera crew in our workshop to share some incomprehensible lows and truly inspiring highs. This short documentary offers a rare glimpse into the heart and soul of my life. I’ve been aiming for WRC since I was a child. A story of having everything – and loosing it all. The documentary runs for twelve minutes and features never before-seen private home video, Skoda material, Volkswagen material and shots by my long-lasting friend and photographer Nino Minic. I hope you like it!