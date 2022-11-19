Not Available

The film appears at first to be a documentary. Bish, a final year film student, is shooting the documentary for his graduating project. Things change when an unspecified "incident" wipes out the population of Western Australia leaving Bish as the only survivor. At first he enjoys his new found wealth and power, stealing cars, playing golf in expensive mansions and breaking into an Army base to steal an arsenal of weaponry including a Field Gun which he uses to shell the houses of people he didn't like when they were alive. Bish is just starting to become lonely when the zombies arrive and he finds a new lease of life in the challenge of survival. He is preparing to leave Perth when he makes contact with another survivor, Sarah, on the other side of town and he finds the true purpose that had eluded him in his former life - to get to Sarah and get her out of the city. However as the city is now overflowing with zombies this proves to be more than a little difficult.