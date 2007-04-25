2007

I Am Bob

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 25th, 2007

Studio

Clockwork Pictures

On his way to a Make Poverty History gig in Scotland, Bob Geldof is accidentally stranded by an incompetent chauffeur in a run-down motel in Northern England. To his horror, he discovers a lookalike contest is taking place, and no-one will believe he is the real Bob Geldof. Just when he thinks things can't get any worse, he discovers he may not be the only Bob Geldof in the room... Written by Linda Boulie

Cast

David BamberBob Geldof Lookalike
Brian ConleyThe Compere
Claire RushbrookBarmaid/Patsy Cline Lookalike
Maxine PeakeMarilyn Monroe Lookalike/Compere's Assistant
Trevor CooperPope John Paul II Lookalike/Cabbie
Struan RodgerLocal

Images