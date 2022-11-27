Not Available

I am Bonnie

Films Division of India

Bonnie is on the run again. He has been on the run from his family and sports fraternity since failing a 'sex test' before the Bangkok Asian Games in 1998. Born intersex, raised by poor, illiterate and confused parents as a girl named 'Bandana', s/he became one of the finest strikers of Indian Woman's football team in her/his short career. A sex reassignment surgery later transformed her/him to a man but left him without a home or a career. He left home, took up idol-making for a living.He met Swati, married soon but moved once again fearing social backlash. His fight to establish his identity, struggle for existence met by a sarcastic society yet to learn to take 'other genders' seriously.

