Not Available

Britney Spears will star in E!'s "I Am Britney Jean" Documentary chronicling preparations for her new Las Vegas show. Below, get a first look courtesy of Eonline! The buzz about Britney Spears upcoming two-year performance residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas has already reached a fever pitch with ticket sales through the roof and rumors abounding as to what the star will perform, what she'll wear, and what the show will look and sound like. I Am Britney Jean is going to offer an intimate look at one of the most overexposed yet under revealed stars of today as she faces one of her biggest challenges ever while finishing her album, shooting videos, doing press - and being a mom.