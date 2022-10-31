I Am Eleven

Not Available

A globe-spanning portrait of humanity at a crucial age - no longer children, not quite adults, preparing to inherit a world changing as quickly and dramatically as they are. This documentary focuses on a series of eleven-year-olds from 15 countries, each speaking in their own words and revealing the private obsessions and public concerns that animate their lives. It is simultaneously an epic survey of the similarities and distinctions between cultures and an intimate account of these young personalities finding their way in the world today.