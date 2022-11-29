I Am Fatou

Not Available

Fatou, a 23-year-old Italian girl of Senegalese origin, lives in a Roman suburb with her mother. Though her mother would like Fatou to be educated according to the strict rules of her own native culture, Fatou, on the other hand, is on a quest for her own identity—one that joins Italian culture with being a Muslim woman of color. The stigma and isolation of her immigrant background seem insurmountable. The only friends she can find are also children of immigrants. But her true passion and defense against the prejudice around her is her singing. Music is one thing that will never betray her.