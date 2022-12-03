I Am Fragile

Not Available

From West Greenland, I sailed 3,728 miles over eight weeks to Nunavut to explore and document the arctic wildlife in Lancaster Sound for those who cannot witness it first-hand. The pinnacle of my expedition was undoubtedly close encounters with the majestic, yet gentle polar bears. For me, there is no better feeling than being close to those magnificent mammals, sharing space with them. I aspire to bring a fresh perspective of capturing wildlife we already know from still photography through video. Videos allow us to observe and document wildlife behaviors from a new approach, revealing the animals in their entirety as well as in a wider habitat and landscape. Now is the time to act; I want my photos to help inspire conservation and to create a larger Marine Conservation Area.