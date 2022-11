Not Available

Released just as her worldwide Re-Invention tour was hitting the States in the summer of 2006. The DVD contains a lengthy -- over two hours! which is longer than Truth or Dare! -- look at the tour, including its rehearsal plus some performance footage. I'm Going to Tell You a Secret is strong and entertaining, and even if the excessive minutiae on the DVD means only hardcore fans will sit through its two hours, it's also quite well done.