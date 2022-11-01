I Am Guilty

Armin Steeb is adrift: just finished with school, living with his middle-class parents, clueless about finding work. He tries connecting with a girl, he engages in risky sex with strangers in public toilets, he goes to job interviews. He also sends an anonymous letter to a local Munich newspaper, claiming responsibility for a fatal road accident. He fitfully pursues notoriety as he goes through life nearly without affect. What will it take to get Armin to smile?
|Manfred Zapatka
|Martin Steeb
|Victoria Trauttmansdorff
|Marianne Steeb
|Nora von Waldstätten
|Katja Fichtner
|Devid Striesow
|Martin Steeb jr.
|Florian Panzner
|Stefan Steeb
|Thomas Dannemann
|Herr Kleine
View Full Cast >