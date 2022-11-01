Not Available

I Am Guilty

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Heimatfilm

Armin Steeb is adrift: just finished with school, living with his middle-class parents, clueless about finding work. He tries connecting with a girl, he engages in risky sex with strangers in public toilets, he goes to job interviews. He also sends an anonymous letter to a local Munich newspaper, claiming responsibility for a fatal road accident. He fitfully pursues notoriety as he goes through life nearly without affect. What will it take to get Armin to smile?

Cast

Manfred ZapatkaMartin Steeb
Victoria TrauttmansdorffMarianne Steeb
Nora von WaldstättenKatja Fichtner
Devid StriesowMartin Steeb jr.
Florian PanznerStefan Steeb
Thomas DannemannHerr Kleine

