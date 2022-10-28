Not Available

Even more than the previous movie 'I AM Hardwell - Living the dream' will let you experience the music. Starting with the 27-year-old Robbert van de Corput, working on new musical ideas in his studio, followed by the mass hysteria in Delhi and unprecedented footage of the 'I AM Hardwell' concert shows where ten thousands of people worldwide shared in the music, passion and energy of what a Hardwell show is all about. It's a gateway into the life of a musical pioneer on the road to accessing the peak of his artistic powers.