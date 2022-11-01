I Am Here....Now

Not Available

An Alien Being from another universe lands on earth and is angered at how the human species live in a world of greed, corruption, lies, violence and a disregard for the natural environment. The Being takes it upon itself to eliminate the politicians, lawyers, criminals, corporate leaders, and others who disrespect the planet... That The Being has created as a planetary experiment. This thought provoking supernatural film is filled with surprising mystical metaphors, exciting twists... And a stunning dramatic conclusion.