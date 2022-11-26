Not Available

Mia is a writer who's very eager to make her own play with her musician father, Raja Abdinegara, until that very dream halts due to her newly found lung cancer, the same disease that once claimed the life of her mother. Mia and Raja, who came from wealth, now have barely enough for their needs, for the cost of her mother's treatment in the past means the musician has lost his muse. When Mia discovers she has only eight months left to live, accompanied by the presence of the Rainbow Girl, her own fictional character that was inspired by her mother, Mia sets herself to be as positive as possible. When Mia attends an independent play, she meets a young actor, David. As their relationship becomes romantic, they seem to resolve their grief.