Filmed in 2014, I am Isak is a captivating documentary short about Isak, a young trans man living in Norway. Isak's story reveals the transformative power of becoming your truest self through the lens of gender identity. From past to present, the film explores the physical, emotional, and social implications of transitioning. It combines cultural context with firsthand storytelling to explore what it means to be trans: do you have to forget your past to become the gender you were meant to be?