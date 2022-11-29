Not Available

From director Patrick Rea, a lycanthropic homage to Richard Matheson’s classic novel ‘I Am Legend’ and its 1964 movie adaptation THE LAST MAN ON EARTH starring Vincent Price. A vicious and corrupt small-town sheriff and her deputies brutalise Lisa and leave her for dead in the nearby woods. There she is bitten by a werewolf and bestowed with supernatural abilities. Can Lisa retain her humanity as she exacts revenge and cedes herself more and more to the wolf side of her personality? A creature feature primed to bullseye the current female empowerment zeitgeist.