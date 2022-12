Not Available

An age-old ethnic group is known to the world as “Mosuo” inhabits the region around Lugu Lake, which borders Sichuan and Yunnan. While they called themselves “Na” since ancient times. Our documentary team went deep into the Mosuo settlements such as Lugu Lake in Yunnan, Yongning, and Muli in Sichuan, and the camera focused on the ordinary Mosuo people.