In the autobiographical I AM NANCY, the focus is squarely on Heather Langenkamp and her unique experience playing Wes Craven's legendary teen heroine Nancy Thompson. With tongue planted firmly in cheek, Heather asks the burning question: "Why Freddymania, and not Nancymania?" After personally experiencing the Freddy Krueger marketing craze, the rise of horror convention fandom and the phenomenon of eight Nightmare On Elm Street films, Heather reflects on the relevance of heroes in this modern age of monster lovers. Prepare to put yourself in Nancy's shoes and think about Elm Street in a whole new way.