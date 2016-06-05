2016

I Am Not a Serial Killer

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 2016

Studio

Liquid Noise Films

Fifteen-year old John Cleaver is dangerous, and he knows it. He’s obsessed with serial killers, but really doesn’t want to become one. Terrible impulses constantly tempt him, so for his own sake, and the safety of those around, he lives by rigid rules to keep himself “good” and “normal”. However, when a real monster shows up in his town he has to let his dark side out in order to stop it – but without his rules to keep him in check, he might be more dangerous than the monster he’s trying to kill.

Cast

Christopher LloydCrowley
Laura FraserApril
Max RecordsJohn Wayne Cleaver
James GaulkePrincipal Layton
Tim RussellOlson the Barber
Karl GearyDr. Neblin

View Full Cast >

Images