Not Available

'I Am Not Pilatus' is a poetic and artistic manifesto by Welket Bungué. This film reviews the case of police brutality that occurred in Bairro da Jamaica (South Bank, Lisbon) in January 2019. That case shocked the Portuguese and the African diaspora. The film connects the case to the mobilization achieved in the march held at Avenida da Liberdade (Lisbon), an initiative of young black African descendants complaining about justice and more egalitarian rights regarding police treatment of the black population living in Portugal.