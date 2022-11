Not Available

Pyshka, a charming young woman, is passionate about the fashion industry, and delicious cuisine. Her designs get regularly selected, yet go credited, by the fashion house designer she’s working for. Pyshka is dreaming about starting her own collection one day. Everything changes when Pyshka receives a mysterious gift from her grandmother. A gift able to transform Pyshka, and let her embark on a journey of finding true love, for herself.