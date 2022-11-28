Not Available

Renata, her husband Jan and their son Kamil lead a seemingly happy life out of town. One evening an unexplained event leaves the house in chaos. Jan finds his wife bruised in the shed and Kamil lying on the floor. As none of the two can explain what happened, Jan suggests they go to family therapy. Afraid at first, Renata eventually accepts. They go to a closed counselling centre. During a session with a psychotherapist, Renata informs him that her name is Ren and that she is an android – the latest type of artificial intelligence, error-free and fully emotive... (wff.pl)