The video I am sad is part of a series of works on "digital translations of reality". Fuckhead - one of the band projects of cultural workers Bruckmayr/Strohmann - is one of these translation projects. The masculinity-charged raging of brachial heavy metal music runs - analogue to the technical processes of sound mixing - through the filter of another cultural form of expression: the opera and its melodramatic employment of voices, as well as the distant, cool, electronic creation of sound. The result is a bastard, a science-fiction being whose existence grows increasingly precarious.(D. Bruckmayr)