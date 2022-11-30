Not Available

I AM SHAKESPEARE (The Henry Green Story) chronicles the true life story of 19 year old Henry Green, living a dual life as a brilliant young actor and inner-city gang member, who was brutally shot and left for dead just shortly after his inspiring performance in Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' and his remarkable (against all odds) recovery/intestinal transplant received by a 13 year old boy (Jack) who was killed in a car accident on the other side of the country but who still managed to save Henry's life.