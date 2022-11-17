Not Available

I Am Too Sexy for My Body, for My Bo-ody

    In the summer of 1969, the first and memorable Panafrican Festival of Algiers (Panaf of its small name) had brought together, assembled from all over Africa, musicians, dancers and theater groups, messenger artists from "brother countries", movements from liberation and the diaspora of the Americas. Forty years later, in July 2009, the second edition of this festival took place. During this one, I filmed several dance troupes in rehearsals or performances; the levitated bodies of the dancers, the energy, the grace and the life they give off.

