I Am Vital

Water is necessary for the survival of all living things on the Earth's surface. Around our planet, it appears in many forms, liquid, gas or solid. Almost 70% of the freshwater on our planet is held within glaciers and ice-sheets. We take water for granted, even though it is something we all depend on. Our future, amongst other challenges, depends on the capability of preserving the ice. Simply as we cannot live without the air, many species cannot live without ice. This short documentary was filmed in Greenland, Antarctica, Nunavut, Svalbard, Iceland, over 3 years.