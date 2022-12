Not Available

Chizuru Azuma interviews 41 members of Japan’s LGBT community, focusing on Hiroshi Hasegawa, the founder of the gay magazines Badi and G-men, and an outspoken board member of JaNP+ (Japanese Network of People Living with HIV/AIDs). The film’s participants include prominent figures like Peter, Ai Haruna and Kiyotaka, all delivering powerful messages for those conflicted about their sexuality.