Jag är Ziggy (I am Ziggy) is a documentary about having a thousand talents and one handicap. Ziggy was born 17 years ago as Maria Wigren. She was already as a kid different and more sensitive than other children and was given the diagnosis of Asperger's Syndrome. She was bullied, depressed and tried to commit suicide multiple times. But out of the victim Maria, Ziggy was born. Ziggy refuses Asperger's. Ziggy refuses to be a victim. Ziggy faces life with flannel shirts, wigs and a great sense of humor. Follow her stubborn struggle to understand the world and become a part of it.