I Am ZoZo is a psychological thriller about five young people who play with a Ouija board on Halloween and attract the attention of a malevolent demon. The film is based on real experiences with an ancient and malevolent spirit called ZoZo that attaches itself to people exclusively through Ouija boards. I Am ZoZo was shot on location on San Juan Island, WA and Seattle entirely on Kodak Super 8mm negative film stock.