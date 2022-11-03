Not Available

I arhontissa ki o alitis

  • Music
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Finos Film

Katsaros, Rena's rich father insists in marrying her with Dinos, son of a ship owner. Rena escapes, dresses as a boy and introduces herself as Pipis. Pipis meets Lefteris who helps him. Lefteris finds out Pipis' secret and falls in love with "him". However, Rena thinks that Lefteris helps her so as to get a reward from her father. So, she returns to her house and agrees to marry with Dinos, only to get persuaded at the last minute for Lefteris' true love.

Cast

Aliki VougiouklakiRena Katsarou / Pipis
Dimitris PapamichaelLefteris
Dionysis PapagiannopoulosMr. Katsaros
Floretta ZanaAnetta
Lavrentis Dianellosfisherman
Giorgos TsitsopoulosDinos Evangeliou

View Full Cast >

Images