I arhontissa ki o alitis

Katsaros, Rena's rich father insists in marrying her with Dinos, son of a ship owner. Rena escapes, dresses as a boy and introduces herself as Pipis. Pipis meets Lefteris who helps him. Lefteris finds out Pipis' secret and falls in love with "him". However, Rena thinks that Lefteris helps her so as to get a reward from her father. So, she returns to her house and agrees to marry with Dinos, only to get persuaded at the last minute for Lefteris' true love.