I Believe I Can Fly (Flight of the Frenchies) is an amazing journey into the unknown. Two friends test the boundaries of free flight and friendship as they take their passion in a totally new direction. Join Tancrède and Julien on an incredible exploration into the world of free flight. The two friends are pioneers in ‘highlining’ - a vertiginous combination of climbing, slackline and tightrope walking. Using their skills and experience as climbers, the pair push their boundaries beyond the realms of possibility as they embark on a new evolution of their sport.