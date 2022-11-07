I Believe I can Fly (flight of the frenchies).

Not Available

This feature documentary was shot last summer. I have been filming the Skyliners on an incredible exploration into the world of free flight. Tancrède, Julien, Seb and Antoine are pioneers in ‘highlining’ - a vertiginous combination of climbing, slackline and tightrope walking. We travelled from our home in Chamonix to our training ground in the Verdon gorge, testing the limits for our ultimate goal... We rigged highlines on the skyscrapers of Paris, and finally came to the spectacular cliffs and fjords of Norway. Months of training led the Skyliner team to attempt their dream of complete freedom... the freedom of flight !