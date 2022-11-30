Not Available

"It was a dark and stormy night." That's how it begins, right? A good Halloween story has those elements, the basics. "I Believe in Halloween" is just that, from interviews with kids telling us what Halloween means to them and fun music videos, to vintage footage and photos, antique postcards, advertisements, decorations, and costumes. This celebration of Halloween is complete with a toe-tapping soundtrack of nine classic Halloween songs that Bryan Kehoe and HobGoblin recreated. Your jack o' lanterns will be grinning. No tricks, all treats. So break out the candy corn and caramel apples and enjoy a nostalgic, dark and stormy trip through what makes Halloween the greatest holiday ever.