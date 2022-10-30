A playful tragedy-comedy about how what seems like something of little importance to one person, can seem like a grand disaster to another. A nurse gets into a dispute at work because she switches to speaking English when she gets nervous. A translator compromises her integrity when persuaded to translate a book she doesn't believe in. An elderly woman and her daughter are humiliated when offered a present of one million kroner from a relative. "I Belong" is a warm and nuanced film about people who all mean well, but end up hurting one another. About how people who act on integrity and feelings are seen as troublesome in a society where the ideal is to behave rationally.
|Henriette Steenstrup
|Ann-Kristin
|Laila Goody
|Lise Gundersen
|Andrine Sæther
|Forfatteren
|Anne Marit Jacobsen
|Tante Inger
|Trine Wiggen
|Avdelingssykepleier
|Andrea Bræin Hovig
|Anne Hagen
