Not Available

The stooges are defense workers who have trouble getting to sleep when Curly gets a toothache. Moe and Larry try various ways to remove the offending tooth, but nothing works so they take Curly to the dentist. While Moe gets in the chair to show Curly how easy its going to be, the dentist enters and pulls Moe's tooth by mistake. Curly then wakes up and realizes its all been a dream and a punch to the mouth from Moe dislodges the tooth.