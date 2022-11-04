I Can't Get Started

Not Available

Stalwart aussie actor John Waters is wannabe-novelist Robert Marks. No one can fault his persistence and application in the past - he really wants the big-time bad. The day comes however when he realises his dream and with the royalties flooding in, new friends, a ramp-up in status and not the least, recognition as a precocious new talent, his life style changes. It's not the only thing to change however. He finds he's lost his creativity, the adrenalin has dried up. Is it writer's block or is he simply a one-hit wonder? Very capable supporting cast keep the story moving and the underplayed nature of the film itself makes it thoroughly watchable. Many worse than this to be sure!