I Can't Sleep

Ninon is a spirited hotel-manager who teaches self-defense classes to her terrified elderly neighbors. Daiga, an aspiring Lithuanian actress newly arrived to Paris, comes to live at the hotel and becomes fascinated with the life of a mysteriously beautiful drag performer, Camille. Camille occasionally seeks refuge at the home of his brother, Theo, a quiet Antillean musician and carpenter who longs to return with his child to his native land against the wishes of his estranged wife, Mona. Through the medium of these characters unfolds a provocative and chilling examination of the intersecting lives of the lovers, acquaintances, family members, and victims of a serial killer. –inbaseline.com