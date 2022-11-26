I Can't Help

Not Available

During the pandemic that is taking place as I write, and the circumstances of being in lock down, making a film about freedom seems like a brilliant thing to do. And through making this film I have found that freedom is found in a place that I didn't expect it to be. I thought that freedom was found on the hills and in the valleys of the national park near where I live, but when I really looked at myself and my thoughts on the subject, I realised that, for me, freedom comes from within.