95% of men admit to masturbating. But some men masturbate more than others. Much more... "I Can"t Stop Masturbating" will follow two men as they try to break an addiction that is destroying their lives. Russell masturbates up to 15 times a day, a habit that is destroying his relationships with the opposite sex. We'll follow Russell as he embarks on a road trip across America, sampling weird and wonderful treatments to see if he can finally kick his addiction. Paul's habit means he cannot hold down a job or a relationship. The programme will follow Paul as he undergoes therapy in the UK, in a desperate attempt to get his life back on track. Will Russell and Paul be able to pull it off?