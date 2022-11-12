Not Available

In her latest home recorded essay film, Canadian artist Moyra Davey explores Québec’s knotty history of oppression through an array of perspectives and personalities. Inspired by James Baldwin and taking off from texts and theories by Québécois thinkers Hubert Aquin, Pierre Vallières, Dalie Giroux, and Ann Charney (some of whom appear on camera), Davey ruminates on notions of colonization, her father’s role in the October Crisis, and the ongoing denigration of the First Nations populace. Collapsing public and private spheres through various media (Skype, Youtube, etc.), Davey turns her home into a battlefield of conflicted interests and ideologies.