I Corti di Aldo Giovanni e Giacomo

The shorts of Aldo , Giovanni & Giacomo was the first theatrical show of the trio of comedians Aldo , Giovanni & Giacomo , with the participation of Marina Massironi . The show is the son of the fortunate trio 's holdings in television as Mai dire Gol, and shows such as The Circus by Paolo Rossi and on the head ! The short was recorded live at the Teatro Nuovo in Ferrara on 28 and 29 March 1996. Produced by Agidi , the theater director is entrusted to the change artist Arturo Brachetti .