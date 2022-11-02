I Couldn't Care Less

Not Available

This European take on twenty-something woe introduces viewers to Jorge (Alejandro Cano), a self-help author suffering from writer's block who thinks he may be gay. Living with Jorge is Marta (Maria Jurado), a bisexual who wants to have a baby. Included in their circle are Eva (Melanie Olivares), Jorge's ex, and Alberto (Alvaro Gallegos), a gay man Jorge meets at a New Age healing session presided over by Ines (Begona Hernando). A number of encounters ensue, Marta moves in with the piggish Mario (Fernando Cayo), and Jorge decides to write a book based on his own experiences.