I Cover Big Town

One of the four films in the Pine-Thomas series based on radio's long-running "Big Town." This time out, society editor Lorelei Kilbourne is assigned to the police beat. Her paper, "The Illustrated Press", following its usual policy of socially-correct muckraking by crusading editor Steve Wilson, is putting heat on the chief of police. But Lorelei believes the chief is qualified to do the job. She and managing editor Steve Wilson, who, in the film series, is wrong more often than right, discover a corpse and then proceed to help the police solve the crime.