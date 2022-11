Not Available

Quitting time for a scarecrow. He gets home, and his little boy scares him. To the title song, he teaches his son the basics of scare-crowing. Bedtime for junior; he prays to be a big scarecrow, just like his daddy. The next morning he sneaks out before anyone else is up and practices scaring a rooster, a squirrel, and a rabbit. He takes up his father's place, but the crows are not impressed; in fact, the crow goes on the attack.