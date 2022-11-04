1964

I'd Rather Be Rich

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 24th, 1964

Studio

An updated remake of It Started With Eve (1941). A young heiress is summoned to the bedside of her dying grandfather. The man's last wish is to meet her fiance, but problems arise when the fiance is delayed and a young chemical engineer is persuaded to take his place. When the grandfather suddenly (and secretly) recovers, he uses the situation to his advantage - playing matchmaker in an attempt to ensure his granddaughter's happiness.

Cast

Robert GouletPaul Benton
Andy WilliamsWarren Palmer
Maurice ChevalierPhilip Dulaine
Gene RaymondMartin Wood
Charles RugglesDr. Charles Crandall
Hermione GingoldMiss Grimshaw

