The story of three young girls that are sisters and remain with their mother a tavern in the port. The Persa, the more dynamic it has relations with the labeled Zachos. The Tasia waiting at the port for years, the return of her beloved. Hara, a tomboy, reluctant to reveal feelings for Alekos, who sees it as a good childhood friend. Among all these catalytic moves a man of law, Orpheus.