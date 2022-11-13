I do not guarantee personal safety

Not Available

In March 1946, Andrei Bologov, a graduate of the Leningrad Party School, arrived in one of the western regions of the country to build a peaceful life on earth, where unfinished fascist gangs continued to rage. Andrei was given the task of organizing the removal of harvested wood from distant plots, but barely left the claws of the "forest brothers" of Krakowski. The trainee from the party school and the local chairman of the village council, together with the residents, had to fight one of the many fascist detachments, consisting of traitors, deserters and ideological fighters against the Soviet regime ...